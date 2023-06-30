indiGO hereby provides notice that it in

indiGO hereby provides notice that it intends to apply to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the following transportation projects under Section 5310 to serve seniors and individuals with disabilities in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. indiGO intends to utilize Section 5310 funds for its transportation voucher, volunteer driver, and mobility management programs. Individuals or agencies wishing to comment or receive additional information about this application should contact Jill Nyberg at 715-392-9118 or by email at jill@indigowi.org Formal comments or requests for additional information must be received in writing or through email within 14 days after last publication. (June 30; July 7, 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP #ADid#