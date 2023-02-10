Girl Scout Point Shore Restoration Seale

Girl Scout Point Shore Restoration Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attn: Contract Analyst. Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the city offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin is seeking bids from qualified contractors for the Girl Scout Point Shore Restoration project, located at 25 Billings Park Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. The work for this project consists of repairing a failing slope by installing large riprap to restore the shoreline as well as installing a combination of Geocells and Geogrids used to stabilize the failing slope from future erosion. Substantial completion by November 1, 2023, and final completion by June 1, 2024. A virtual pre-bid meeting will be held February 24, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com) and the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte Director Parks, Recreation & Forestry (Feb. 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 182334