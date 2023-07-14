E 5th Street Reconstruction Request for Statement of Qualifications (RFQ) City of Superior, Wisconsin Engineering Services for Proposals will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street, 2nd floor, ATTN: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Proposals will be evaluated by City staff. Proposal Due Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin is requesting qualifications from engineering design firms for the reconstruction of E 5th Street from 24th Avenue East to 31st Avenue East. The project includes funding through the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP). Construction is anticipated for construction year 2025. Design services solicited by this request include total removal and replacement of the existing roadway section and sidewalks with modification to pavement section and geometry as developed as part of the design process. The project is required to be designed to Wisconsin Department of Transportation standards including FDM 11-20-01. This solicitation is a Qualification-Based Selection in accordance with the Brooks Act. No fees or proposed costs shall be submitted. All proposals must be prepared with the forms provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Consultant/Firm. The RFQ may be obtained through the Internet at DemandStar.com. RFQ may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 2nd Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). The City of Superior encourages the participation of minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive irregularities, or to accept such proposals, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo Public Works Director (July 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 240671