Douglas County Winter Trail Closure All Snowmobile and Winter ATV trails under the management of the Douglas County Forestry Department will officially close for the season at Midnight on Wednesday April 5th, 2023. The trail closure is a result of the recent warming temperatures and deteriorating trail conditions. In addition, all year-round recreation trails will temporarily close at that time except the following trail segments. 1. Gandy Dancer Trail – MN/WI Stateline to Patzau. 2. Saunders Grade – MN/WI Stateline to her Schallameir road parking lot. 3. Wild Rivers Trail – Douglas Co./Washburn Co. line to North Trailhead parking lot. For trail updates anytime, opening dates, closing dates, and current trail conditions, please call the Douglas County 24/7 Trail Hotline at (715) 378-4528, visit the Department’s webpage at www.douglascountywi.org/forestry. Or find us on Facebook. (April 7, 2022) WNAXLP 211629