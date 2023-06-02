DOUGLAS COUNTY SUMMER ATV/UTV TRAILS OPE

DOUGLAS COUNTY SUMMER ATV/UTV TRAILS OPENED FOR THE SEASON AT 8 AM FRIDAY MAY 19, 2023, AND THE OHM TRAILS OPENED FRIDAY MAY 26TH AT 8 AM All Summer ATV/UTV and OHM Recreational Trails under the management authority of the Douglas County Forestry Department are now open for the season. Clint Meyer, Park and Recreation Supervisor Douglas County Forestry Department For trail updates anytime, including opening dates, closing dates, and current trail conditions, please call the Douglas County 24/7 Trail Hotline at (715) 378-4528, visit the Department’s webpage at www.douglascountywi.org/forestry, or find us on Facebook. (June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 229183