DOUGLAS COUNTY REAL ESTATE SALE Separate sealed bids will be received until 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the County Clerk’s Office. Bids will be opened on that date, at 3:00 p.m., in the Government Center, Room 201, 1316 North 14th Street, on each parcel of land described below. Note: Legal descriptions may be abbreviated. CONDITIONS OF BID/SALE The following applies to all Douglas County land bids and sales: (1) Bids must be made on an official bid blank, which can be obtained at the County Clerk’s Office; (2) No bid will be accepted for less than the minimum bid amount of the parcel as listed on the advertisement for bid (except for previously advertised property). All payments must be made in the form of a certified cashier’s check or money order made payable to Douglas County Clerk, and in accordance with the following: (a) For bid amount under $25,000, full amount of bid must accompany each bid; or (b) For bid amount of $25,000 and above, a down payment of 25% of the bid amount must accompany each bid. The remaining amount due must be paid in full by the subsequent County Board meeting or the sale will not be approved and the down payment will not be refunded. Douglas County reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to award the bid most advantageous to Douglas County; (3) Bids are awarded based on the following criteria: (a) Dollar value; (b) Prospective use of property; (c) Prior ownership; (d) Adjacent property ownership; (e) Taxability of property upon transfer; (f) Build ability under present zoning codes; (g) Access; (h) Delinquent real estate taxes owed by bidder; and (i) Any other criteria the Land and Development Committee wishes to consider to evaluate any bid; (4) All mineral rights are reserved by Douglas County; (5) It is the responsibility of the bidder to: (a) Determine whether the proposed use of the property is in compliance with all zoning ordinances and wetland laws and all other county or municipal ordinances pertaining to property management and use. Douglas County does not guarantee that a proposed use will be allowable; and (b) Obtain access into landlocked property. Section 80.13 of the Wisconsin Statutes governs land shut out from public highway. Douglas County does not guarantee access; (6) All bids are final. Any request to withdraw a bid must be made to the Land and Development Committee, with sufficient reason. A withdrawal penalty of 10% of the bid amount (minimum $100.00; maximum $2,000.00) will be retained by the county; (7) Douglas County will transfer title by Quit Claim Deed, which is intended to pass any title, interest, or claim which Douglas County may have in the property, but does not warrant clear title; (8) Certain City of Superior properties may have stormwater utility fees and or sewage fees owing at the time of purchase and these will become the responsibility of the new owner; (9) All sales are final; and (10) Purchaser is responsible for any current year real estate taxes or special assessments that may be owed and not paid against the subject property. Note: Any maps of parcels provided by the Douglas County Clerk’s Office are for illustration purposes only and may not accurately reflect the actual legal boundaries of a parcel. VACANT RURAL BID 17-23 (PART 1 & 2): Lots 1-7 Inclusive and W-1/2 Lot 8, Block 3, plus part vacated alley, W1/2 Lot 22, all of Lots 23-32 Inc., Block 3, plus part vacated alley, Lots 1-32 Inclusive, Block 4, Steel Plant Belt Line Harbor Addition, Section 9-48-13, and Lots 10-24 Inclusive, Block 30, and Lots 1-8 Inclusive, Block 35, and Lots 15-24 Inclusive, Block 35, all in East Superior 1st Division, Section 15-48-13, Town of Parkland. Zoned: R2 Residential 2. (PA-024-01848-00, PA-024-01852-01, PA-024-01853-00, PA-024-00920-00, PA-024-00921-00, PA-024-00935-00, PA-024-00937-00) (Former North and South Country Acres Trailer Parks) Minimum Bid Amount $0.00. Award of bid will be contingent on bidder’s execution of: Agreement for Purchase of Parkland Property and Demolition and Removal of Mobile Homes Located on the Property Performance Bond in the amount of $212,500 Kaci Jo Lundgren, County Clerk Joe Moen, Land & Development Committee For Complete List of Available Real Estate, go to: www.douglascountywi.org.For Parcel Location, go to: http://douglascowi.wgxtreme.com (July 7, 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 238182