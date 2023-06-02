DOUGLAS COUNTY REAL ESTATE SALE Separate sealed bids will be received up to 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the County Clerk’s Office. Bids will be opened that date, at 3:00 p.m., in the Government Center, Room 201, 1316 North 14th Street, on each parcel of land described below. Note: Legal descriptions may be abbreviated. CONDITIONS OF BID/SALE The following applies to all Douglas County land bids and sales: (1) Bids must be made on an official bid blank, which can be obtained at the County Clerk’s Office; (2) No bid will be accepted for less than the minimum bid amount of the parcel as listed on the advertisement for bid (except for previously advertised property). All payments must be made in the form of a certified cashier’s check or money order made payable to Douglas County Clerk, and in accordance with the following: (a) For bid amount under $25,000, full amount of bid must accompany each bid; or (b) For bid amount of $25,000 and above, a down payment of 25% of the bid amount must accompany each bid. The remaining amount due must be paid in full by the subsequent County Board meeting or the sale will not be approved and the down payment will not be refunded. Douglas County reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to award the bid most advantageous to Douglas County; (3) Bids are awarded based on the following criteria: (a) Dollar value; (b) Prospective use of property; (c) Prior ownership; (d) Adjacent property ownership; (e) Taxability of property upon transfer; (f) Build ability under present zoning codes; (g) Access; (h) Delinquent real estate taxes owed by bidder; and (i) Any other criteria the Land and Development Committee wishes to consider to evaluate any bid; (4) All mineral rights are reserved by Douglas County; (5) It is the responsibility of the bidder to: (a) Determine whether the proposed use of the property is in compliance with all zoning ordinances and wetland laws and all other county or municipal ordinances pertaining to property management and use. Douglas County does not guarantee that a proposed use will be allowable; and (b) Obtain access into landlocked property. Section 80.13 of the Wisconsin Statutes governs land shut out from public highway. Douglas County does not guarantee access; (6) All bids are final. Any request to withdraw a bid must be made to the Land and Development Committee, with sufficient reason. A withdrawal penalty of 10% of the bid amount (minimum $100.00; maximum $2,000.00) will be retained by the county; (7) Douglas County will transfer title by Quit Claim Deed, which is intended to pass any title, interest, or claim which Douglas County may have in the property, but does not warrant clear title; (8) Certain City of Superior properties may have stormwater utility fees and or sewage fees owing at the time of purchase and these will become the responsibility of the new owner; (9) All sales are final; and (10) Purchaser is responsible for any current year real estate taxes or special assessments that may be owed and not paid against the subject property. Note: Any maps of parcels provided by the Douglas County Clerk’s Office are for illustration purposes only and may not accurately reflect the actual legal boundaries of a parcel. VACANT CITY BID 7-23: Lots 385 thru 397 Odd #’s, Townsite of Superior West 10 th Street, City of Superior. Zoned: R1B Family Residential B. Minimum bid amount $5,000. (02-802-00665-00) BID 8-23: Lots 17, 18 and 19, Block 22, Butler Park, City of Superior (2701 N 58 th Street). Zoned: SUB Suburban. Minimum bid amount $500. (08-808-02166-00) BID 16-23: E 2/3 Lots 370 and 372, Townsite of Superior West 4 th Street, City of Superior. Zoned: R1B 1 Family Residential B. Minimum bid amount $1,000. (02-802-00416-00) VACANT RURAL BID 9-23: Part of the SE1/4 SW1/4, parcel in the NE corner, Section 22-47-12, Town of Hawthorne. Zoned: F1 Forestry. Minimum bid amount $500. (HA-014-00668-01) BID 10-23: E1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 30-47-12, Town of Hawthorne. Zoned: A1 Agricultural. Minimum bid amount $8,000. (HA-014-00787-00) BID 11-23: Lots 1 and 2, Block A, Hawthorne 2 nd Division, Section 34-47-12, except parcel to highway description 340 RP 550, Town of Hawthorne. Zoned: R2 Residential 2. Minimum bid amount $500. (HA-014-00981-00) BID 12-23: Lot 24, Block 2, Air Line Addition, Section 13-48-15, Town of Superior. Zoned: F1 Forestry. Minimum bid amount $500. (TS-030-02252-00) BID 13-23: Lots 23 and 24, Block 20, Townsite of Twin Ports, Section 23-48-15, Town of Superior. Zoned: F1 Forestry. Minimum bid amount $500. (TS-030-02728-00) BID 14-23: Lot 27, Block 21, Townsite of Twin Ports, Section 23-48-15, Town of Superior. Zoned: F1 Forestry. Minimum bid amount $500. (TS-030-02739-00) BID 15-23: W1/2 Lot 15, except S 46-1/2’ and W1/2 Lot 16, Block 1, Charles Lord’s Addition to White Birch, Section 26-45-12, Village of Solon Springs. Zoned: Commercial. Minimum bid amount $500. (SS-181-00511-00) PREVIOUSLY ADVERTISED PROPERTY The following parcel was previously advertised at the amount indicated, with no bids received. The Land Committee will consider a bid that is less than the minimum bid amount. As a general practice, the committee will not consider a bid that is less than 75% of that amount. However, the committee reserves the right to accept any bid if the proposed use and/or development of the property is deemed desirable and advantageous to the county. Bids are to be submitted as set out above. BID 32-22: A parcel of land located in the W1/2 of NW1/4 of Section 16-47-12 (complete legal description available in County Clerk’s Office), Town of Amnicon, 5777 S County Road E. Parcel has an abandoned telecommunications tower located in SE corner of parcel. Zoned: A1 – Agricultural. Minimum bid amount $40,000. (AM-002-00409-01) BID 1-23: Lots 11,12, 13 and East 15’ of Lot 14, Block 208, West Superior 7 th Division, except part conveyed 435R573, City of Superior. Zoned: R3 Apt Residential. Minimum Bid Amount $2,000. (07-807-00921-00) Kaci Jo Lundgren, County Clerk Joe Moen, Land & Development Committee D.T. June 2, 9, 16, 2023. For Complete List of Available Real Estate, go to: www.douglascountywi.org.For Parcel Location, go to: http://douglascowi.wgxtreme.com (June 2, 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 229276