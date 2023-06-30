DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT ADVERT

DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS SEPTIC PUMPING BIDS The Douglas County Highway Department will receive sealed bids until 12:00 p.m. Monday July 10, 2023, at the Douglas County Highway Office at 7417 S County Road E, Hawthorne, WI 54873. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the Highway Department Office, https://www.douglascountywi.org/2023septic or by calling 715-374-2575. Douglas County Highway Department reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to Douglas County. PROPANE GAS FOR 2023 – 2024 HEATING SEASON The Douglas County Highway Department will receive bids until 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Douglas County Highway Office at 7417 S County Road E, Hawthorne, WI 54873. Specifications and bid forms may be obtained at the Highway Department Office, https://www.douglascountywi.org/2023fuel or by calling 715-374-2575. Douglas County Highway Department reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to Douglas County. Jason J. Jackman Douglas County Highway Commissioner (June 30. 2023) WNAXLP 237988