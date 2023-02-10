DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT ADVERT

DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given by the Douglas County Highway Department, Douglas County, Wisconsin, that it will receive sealed bids until 10:00 A.M. Local Time, on the 22nd day of February 2023, in the office of the Douglas County Highway Department, 7417 S. County Road E, Hawthorne, Wisconsin 54873. Bids will publicly be opened and read aloud at that time. The project materials are as follows: 1. CTH U from USH 2 to CTH UU ( 2. 8 miles) *Producing Hot Mix Asphalt (Type LT), Producing Crushed Aggregate Base Course (Gravel), Pulverize and Relay. 2. CTH Y (CHI Project) from Gordon Dam Park to USH 53. (6. 82 miles) *Producing Hot Mix Asphalt (Type LT). Producing Crushed Aggregate Base Course (Gravel), Pulverize and Relay. 3. CTH D (CHI-D Project) 1 mile North of CTH B – remove existing Asphaltic Surface and pave 4-inches (1,100 feet) *Sawing Asphalt *Removing Asphaltic Surface *Prepare Foundation for Asphaltic Paving *HMA Pavement 3 LT 58-28 S *Crushed Aggregate shoulders 4. CTH E from Orchard Drive south (1. 00 mile) *Producing Hot Mix Asphalt (Type LT). 5. Maintenance Materials *Producing Hot Mix Asphalt and Cold Mix Asphalt *Producing Aggregate for MnDOT FA-2.5 Chip seal *Pavement Marking Paint & Application Contract documents and specifications may be obtained via www.douglascountywi.org/2023highwaybids or by calling the Highway Department at 715-374-2575. The contractor shall be pre-qualified and certified by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to perform the work in this bid. The successful bidder will be required to comply with the Douglas County Responsible Bidder Ordinance #1.32. Douglas County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive any irregularities in bidding, and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after the scheduled opening of the bids without the consent of the Douglas County Highway Department. Jason J. Jackman Douglas County Highway Commissioner (Feb 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 186441