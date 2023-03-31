DOUGLAS COUNTY BUILDINGS & GROUNDS DEPAR

DOUGLAS COUNTY BUILDINGS & GROUNDS DEPARTMENT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given by the Douglas County Buildings and Grounds Department, Douglas County, Wisconsin, that it will receive sealed bids until 10:00 A.M. Local Time, on the 4th day of April 2023 in the office of the Douglas County Clerk, Room 101, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, 54880. Bids will be opened within the Douglas County Emergency Operations Center located within the basement of the Government Center. The Project is as follows: 1. 25’x 15’ Concrete slab removal and replacement within the pump room located within the basement of the Douglas County Courthouse. Saw, break, remove, and dispose of existing concrete slab. Pour new concrete slab to match existing elevation including vapor barrier and reinforcement of slab to existing walls with concrete pad supports for existing floor mounted pumps. Repair area has limited access. Bid documents may be obtained by calling the Building and Grounds Department at 715-395-1497. A site visit to inspect the area is also required and can be arranged by calling 715-395-1497. The successful bidder will be required to comply with the Douglas County Responsible Bidder Ordinance #1.32. Douglas County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive any irregularities in bidding, and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after the scheduled opening of the bids without the consent of the Douglas County Buildings and Ground Department. Dave Sletten Douglas County Buildings and Grounds Director (March 24 & 31, 2023) WNAXLP 206265