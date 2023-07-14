CURRICULUM COMMITTEE MEETING (Where a ma

CURRICULUM COMMITTEE MEETING (Where a majority of the Board may attend) District Conference Room at NHS, #2270 Monday, July 17, 2023 AGENDA 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call: Shari Olson, Chair; Jeremiah Glonek, Dan Cowley - Committee Members. 3. The meeting was published in the Superior Telegram, posted on the District webpage and throughout the District according to School Board Policy. 4. Northwestern Middle School – New Course for 2023-24 • 6th Grade Choir 5. Adjournment. (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP 241016