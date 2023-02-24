CTH B ATV/UTV Road Route Re-Alignment Do

CTH B ATV/UTV Road Route Re-Alignment Douglas County Forestry Department Douglas County, Wisconsin Sealed bids will be received by the Douglas County Forestry Department, Attn: Clint Meyer, at 9182 East Hughes Avenue, PO Box 211, Solon Springs, Wisconsin 54873, until 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 9, 2023 Bid Opening: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM Bid Project: Douglas County Forestry Department in Douglas County, Wisconsin is seeking bids from qualified contractors for the rerouting of the current snowmobile corssing of Hwy 53 at the intersection of CTH B to the south to allow for ATV crossing. located in Douglas County, Wisconsin. The work under this project shall consist of the removal of existing trail crossings, constructing new trail, and new highway 53 trail crossings as detailed in the plans and specifications. Final completion by September 30, 2023. This project is funded by an Outdoor Recreation Aids Grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. All bids must be prepared on the form provided for that purpose and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Forestry Office, 9182 East Hughes Avenue, Solon Springs, Wisconsin 54873, and on the Douglas County Forestry website: https://www.douglascountywi.org/211/Forestry-Parks-Recreation. Bidding documents may also be obtained from the Minnesota Builders Exchange and the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin. Bid security in the amount of 10 percent of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. A pre-bid conference will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Douglas County Forestry Department, 9182 East Hughes Avenue, Solon Springs, WI 54873. Attendance is non-mandatory. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Engineer will transmit to all prospective Bidders of record such addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to questions arising at the conference. Oral statements may not be relied upon and will not be binding or legally effective. Douglas County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and to accept bids most advantageous to Douglas County. Jon Harris, Director of Forestry & Natural Resources, Douglas County Forestry Department Mark Liebaert, Chair, Douglas County Forest, Parks, and Recreation Committee (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 194908