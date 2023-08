COUNTY ROAD B NEBAGAMON CREEK BRIDGE REP

COUNTY ROAD B NEBAGAMON CREEK BRIDGE REPAIR Mattson Road to Hanson Road Repairs will begin: Monday, August 14th, 2023 at 8:00 AM Through Friday, August 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM **EXPECT DELAYS** Jason J. Jackman Douglas County Highway Commissioner (Aug. 11, 2023) WNAXLP 248725

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.