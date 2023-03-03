City of Superior, Wisconsin Service Cont

City of Superior, Wisconsin Service Contract Volume 1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Cleaning Services 2023: Main Treatment Plant Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attn: Stormwater and Administrative Manager, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices, 1316 North 14th Street, 2nd Floor, Room 204, Superior, WI, as follows: Virtual and Conference call-in attendance for bid opening will be available on Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 287 650 022 357 Passcode: J4kNs4 Bid Opening Date: Friday March 17th, 2023 at 2:00 PM Project: Provide cleaning services for the Environmental Services Division of Public Works offices at 51 E 1st Street, Superior, WI. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 2nd Floor, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin (sampsoni@ci.superior.wi.us). A prebid meeting is scheduled at 2:00pm Monday March 13th, 2023 at the Environmental Services Division, at 51 E 1st Street, 2nd floor, Superior, WI 54880. Attendance is strongly recommended. The contractor shall submit a list of all subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to nor altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo Director of Public Works Public Works Department Ida Sampson Stormwater & Admin Services Manager Environmental Services Division (Feb. 24; March 3, 2023) 196861