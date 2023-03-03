CITY OF SUPERIOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PL

CITY OF SUPERIOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2022 PUBLIC NOTICE OF INDUSTRIAL USERS IN SIGNIFICANT NON-COMPLIANCE INDUSTRY NAME: Wayne Transports, Inc. ADDRESS: 3116 James Day Ave., Superior, WI 54880 VIOLATION: Effluent pH values outside acceptable range and failure to notify POTW of pH violations within 24 hours and resample. ACTIONS TAKEN: Industrial user was contacted, notice of violation was issued; exceedances & reporting issues are being addressed by the industry. Federal regulations require the City to annually publish industrial users in significant non-compliance in the local newspaper. Questions or comments regarding this Notice should be directed to the City of Superior Environmental Services Division of Public Works at (715) 394-0392 ext. 1041. (March 3, 2023) WNAXLP 199738