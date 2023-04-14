City of Superior Environmental Services Division of Public Works REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Sanitary Sewer Televising Services 2023 – District 1 & District 2 Demandstar #: 23-18-ESD Sanitary Sewer Televising Services 2023 – District 3A Demandstar #: 23-19-ESD The City of Superior is requesting proposals for sewer televising services on behalf of the Environmental Services Division Public Works Department offices located at 51 East 1st Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Proposal requirements may be obtained at the Environmental Services building, at the Public Works office in the Government Services Building at 1316 North 14th Street (2nd Floor), Superior, WI 54880, or through the internet at DemandStar.com via the City of Superior’s web page, Bid Information at www.ci.superior.wi.us or by phoning DemandStar at 1-800-711-1712. The requested work will be performed in three separate service areas with District 1 and District 2 combined as one contract and District 3A as second contract. District 1 & District 2 piping to be televised includes brick, reinforced concrete pipe, polyvinyl chloride, VIT clay tile, vitrified clay pipe, ductile iron pipe, and Riches pipe ranging in diameter from 8 inches to 42 inches/circular pipe totaling 7.34 miles. District 3A piping to be televised includes cast iron pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, polyvinyl chloride, VIT clay tile, vitrified clay pipe, and ductile iron pipe ranging in diameter from 8 inches to 36 inches/circular pipe totaling 5.72 miles. Additionally, an incentive has been added to the contract terms and is payable to the contractor if the milestone is met within the original contract terms; see the sample Consultant Service Agreement for details on the incentive. All submissions must include a cost proposal and response to each item listed. Sealed proposals are due in the Public Works office in the Government Services Building at 1316 North 14th Street (2nd Floor) by 2:00 p.m. on April 21st, 2023. Proposals received after this time may not be considered. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive irregularities, or to accept such proposals, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. (April 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 210734