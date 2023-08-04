Challenge Center, Inc hereby provides no

Challenge Center, Inc hereby provides notice that it intends to apply to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the following transportation projects under Section 5310 to serve seniors and individuals with disabilities in Douglas County, Wisconsin. 1 Van - Ambulatory/Wheelchair Positions (4 flip-down ambulatory seat positions, one front stationary ambulatory seat, two wheelchair positions) Individuals or agencies wishing to comment or receive additional information about this application should contact Mark Kroll at the Challenge Center at 715-394-2771 or mkroll@ccbsuperior.org. Formal comments or requests for additional information must be received in writing or by email 14 days after publication. (Aug. 4, 11, 18 & 25; Sept. 1, 2023) WNAXLP 246464