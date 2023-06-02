BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING NOTICE For the V

BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING NOTICE For the Village of Lake Nebagamon NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Review for the Village of Lake Nebagamon of Douglas County shall hold its first meeting on June 19, 2023 from 6 - 8 pm at the Auditorium. ** Open Book will be held on June 8, 2023 from 4-6 pm at the Auditorium ** PLEASE BE ADVISED OF THE FOLLOWING, REQUIREMENTS TO APPEAR BEFORE THE BOARD OF REVIEW AND PROCEDURAL REQUIREMENTS IF APPEARING BEFORE THE BOARD: No person shall be allowed to appear before the Board of Review, to testify to the Board by telephone or to contest the amount of any assessment of real or personal property if the person has refused a reasonable written request by certified mail of the Assessor to conduct an exterior view of such property being assessed. After the first meeting of the Board of Review and before the Board’s final adjournment, no person who is scheduled to appear before the Board of Review may contact, or provide information to, a member of the Board about that person’s objection except at a session of the Board. No person may appear before the Board of Review, testify to the Board by telephone or contest the amount of assessment unless, at least 48 hours before the first meeting of the Board or at least 48 hours before the objection is heard if the objection is allowed under sub. (3) (a), that person provides the clerk of the Board of REview notice as to whether the person will ask for removal under sub. (6m) (a) and if so which member will be removed and the person’s reasonable estimate of the length of time that the hearing will take. When appearing before the Board, the person shall specify, in writing, the person’s estimate of the value of the land and of the improvements that are the subject of the person’s objection and specify the information that the person used to arrive at that estimate. No person may appear before the Board of Review, testify to the Board by telephone or object to a valuation; if that valuation was made by the Assessor or the Objector using the income method; unless the person supplies the Assessor all of the information about income and expenses, as specified in the manual under Sec. 73.03(2a), that the Assessor requests the Village of Lake Nebagamon has an ordinance for the confidentiality of information about income and expenses that is provided to the Assessor under this paragraph which provides exemptions for person using information in the discharge of duties imposed by law or of the duties of their office or by order of a court. The information that is provided under this paragraph, unless a court determined that it is inaccurate, is not subject to the right of inspection and copying under Wis. Stats. 19.35(1) of Wis. Statutes. The Board shall hear upon oath, by telephone, all ill or disabled persons who present to the Board a letter from a physician, surgeon or osteopath that confirms their illness or disability. No other persons may testify by telephone. Respectfully submitted, Daisha Nolan Clerk, Village of Lake Nebagamon (June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 226817