BEFORE THE STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES In the Matter of the Sale of 20.36 Acres of Land Located in the Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin to the Town of Brule NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant s. 28.02(4)(b) 1 and 6., Wis. Stats., the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposes to sell the following-described 20.36 acres of land in the Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin to the Town of Brule: A parcel of land located in Section 13, Township 47 North, Range 10 West, Brule Township, Douglas County, Wisconsin being more particularly described as follows: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE ¼ - SW ¼) lying Northerly of railroad right-of-way; & That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE ¼ - NW ¼) lying Southerly of the town road known as Old Highway 2 and Northerly of the railroad right-of-way, Town of Brule, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Together with and subject to covenants, easements, and restrictions of record. The above-described parcel of land contains 886,881.60 sq. ft., or 20.36 acres, more or less. The Department will provide title to the above-described property to Town of Brule in return for payment of fair market value. The Town of Brule intends to use the property for a public purpose: to construct a town garage. The Department will restrict the future use of the property to uses with a public purpose. Notice is hereby given that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a hearing on the proposed sale at the Douglas County Courthouse–Room 201 -1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM. DNR Contact is Nicole Flamang at 715-635-4077. Dated at Madison, Wisconsin this 24th day of May 2023. STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES /s/ Diane L. Milligan Diane L. Milligan, Attorney (June 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 231001