BEFORE THE STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to s. 289.54, Wis. Stats., a public meeting to discuss using dredged material at the Demolition Landfill Solutions, LLC (DLS) Landfill will be held by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on March 23, 2023, in the classroom conference room at the Superior Public Library located at 1530 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880. There will also be virtual (remote online) access to the meeting. The DLS Landfill, Monitoring ID #4249, located at 2512 Central Avenue, Superior, Wisconsin has requested approval from the DNR to use dredged material from Perch Lake, Minnesota in the rooting zone and topsoil layers of the final cover at the landfill. The purpose of the meeting is to fulfill the statutory requirements of s. 289.54, Wis. Stats., and to solicit public comment and answer questions on the proposal. There will be a brief introduction and explanation of the project by DNR and DLS Landfill representatives. All public comments will be considered by DNR in its decision on the proposal. Comments will be accepted until March 31, 2023. Questions or comments can be directed to Sonny Zentner, Waste Management Engineer with the Wisconsin DNR Waste and Materials Management Program, who can be reached by mail at Wisconsin DNR, 1300 West Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, by phone at (715) 579-5361, or by e-mail at Sonny.Zentner@Wisconsin.gov. To find the link to join this meeting on Teams, go to the following website: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/calendar, Join by phone: (608) 571-2209, Phone Conference ID: 637 119 381# (March 17, 2023) WNAXLP 203664