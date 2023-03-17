ASSESSMENT NOTICE Important Information Regarding Property Assessments This may affect your 2024 property taxes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Twin Lakes in Carlton County, Minnesota will meet on April 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carlton County Transportation Building, 1630 County Road 61. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Given under my hand this 17th day of March, 2023. /s/ Susan M. Chapin Clerk of the Township of Twin Lakes (March 17, 2023) 203647