ASPHALT MILLING 2023 CITY OF SUPERIOR Se

ASPHALT MILLING 2023 CITY OF SUPERIOR Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Attn: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Bid Opening Time: 3:00 PM Bid Project: The project consists of full depth, partial depth and detail asphalt milling of approximately 51,031 square yards of existing roadways in the City of Superior; project to be completed by June 30, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at DemandStar.com, Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com) and the Northwest Regional Builders Exchange (nwrbx.com). Bid documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. Women and minority owned businesses, disadvantaged business enterprises and small businesses in rural areas are encouraged to submit bids. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo Public Works Director (April 28; May 5, 20230 WNAXLP 217903