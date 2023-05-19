APPLICATION FOR RENWAL CLASS A BEER, CLA

APPLICATION FOR RENWAL CLASS “A” BEER, CLASS “A” LIQUOR & CLASS “A” LIQUOR (CIDER ONLY) LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Village of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for original Class “A” beer, Class “A” liquor and Class “A” liquor (cider only) licenses at: 11287 S. Mertzig Parkway Name: Solon Springs Mercantile LLC Trade Name: Solon Springs Mercantile Agent: Daniel J. Flaherty For the license period 7/01/23 to 6/30/24 APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF CLASS “B” beer and CLASS “C” wine LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Village of Solon Springs, Douglas County. The undersigned hereby applies for renewal of a Class “B” beer and Class “C” wine licenses at: 9234 E. Main St., Solon Springs, WI 54873 Name: The Little Gift House Trade Name: The Little Gift House Agent: Rebecca Rummel For the license period 7/01/23 to 6/30/24 (May 19, 2023) WNAXLP 225307