APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF CLASS “B” BEER & LIQUOR LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Town of Bennett, Douglas County. The following businesses hereby apply for renewal of the Class B Beer & Liquor Licenses: Tonkawa Inc. Trade Name: Minnesuing Acres Agent: Jonathan S. Lindberg Address: 8084 S Minnesuing Acres Dr. Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849. For the license period: July 1, 2023—June 30, 2024 CCZ Campgrounds, Inc. Trade Name: Wasko’s Campground Plus Agent: Christopher M. Zoltak Address: 8441 S County Road P Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 For the license period: July 1, 2023—June 30, 2024 Sidelines of Bennett, Inc. Trade Name: Sidelines Bar, Bait & Resort Agent: Tracy A. Keseluk Address: 7860 S County Road P Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 For the license period: July 1, 2023—June 30, 2024 (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223246