Application for Class A Beer License / Application for Class A Liquor License To the governing body of the Town of Maple, Douglas County. The following business hereby applies for the renewal of the Class B Beer and Liquor License. Martinson Holdings, LLC Trade Name: Aroma’s Bistro Agent: Joyce Orlowski Address: 11436 E Hwy 2, Maple, WI 54854 For the license period: July 1, 2023 - June 20, 2024 (June 16, 2023) WNAXLP 233763