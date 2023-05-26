APPLICATION FOR BEER & LIQUOR LICENSES T

APPLICATION FOR BEER & LIQUOR LICENSES To the Governing Body of the Village of Lake Nebagamon, Douglas County. The following businesses hereby apply for renewal of Class B Beer & Liquor Licenses: JKEI Holdings Inc. DBA Bridge’s Bar Trade Name: Bridge’s Bar Agent: Lindsey Wilson Address: 6891 S. Lake Ave Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 For the license period: July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 Patti’s Dockside, LLC Trade Name: Patti’s Dockside Agent: Patricia L. Coughlin Address: 11580 E Waterfront Dr. Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 For the license period: July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 The following businesses hereby apply for original Class B Beer and Liquor licenses: Botten’s Green Acres, LLC Trade Name: Botten’s Green Acres Golf Course Agent: Jared R. Botten Address: 7171 S Cty Rd S Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 For the license period: July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 Lawn Beach Inn LLC Trade Name: Lawn Beach Inn. Agent: Sarah N. Urbaniak Address: 11590 E Waterfront Dr. Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 For the license period: July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 The following businesses hereby apply for renewal of Class A Beer and Liquor License: Midland Services Inc Trade Name: Midland Market Place Agent: Annete Yrjanainen Address: 11585 E Cty Rd B Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 For the license period: July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 (May 26; June 2 & 9, 2023) WNAXLP 226750