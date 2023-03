APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF AGENT To

APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT OF AGENT To the Common Council, City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the license period expiring June 30, 2023, the following “Class A” Beer and “Class A” Liquor (Cider Only) ALCOHOL LICENSEE hereby applies to update their appointed agent: KWIK TRIP, INC. dba Kwik Trip 189 623 Hammond Avenue Superior, Wisconsin 54880 Agent: TABATHA J. ORR City Clerk, Superior, WI (March 24, 2023) WNAXLP 206273

