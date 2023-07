APPLICATION FOR AN ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICE

APPLICATION FOR AN ALCOHOL BEVERAGE LICENSE To the Common Council, City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin, the undersigned hereby applies for an ORIGINAL “CLASS B” LIQUOR & CLASS “B” BEER LICENSE: HAVANAS LLC Trade Name (dba): HAVANAS 1623 Broadway Street, Superior, Wisconsin Jacob Kaufman, Agent License period: AUGUST 1, 2023-JUNE 30, 2024 Heidi Blunt, City Clerk Superior, WI (July 14, 2023) WNAXLP 239836

