Amended Public Notice Bois Brule River A

Amended Public Notice Bois Brule River Aquatic Plant Management Plant A public hearing to discuss the proposed An Aquatic Invasive Species Focused Aquatic Plant Management Plan Bois Brule River will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., in the County Boardroom, Room 201, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. Written comments will be accepted up to the day of the hearing and should be submitted to the Douglas County Natural Resources/AIS Specialist, Zach Stewart, 1313 Belknap Street, Room 206, Superior, Wisconsin 54880 or to Zach.Stewart@douglascountywi.orgThe proposed aquatic plant management plan in summary contains the following items and information: background information on the Bois Brule River; management information for aquatic invasive species; aquatic plant management mission, goals and recommendations; supporting management actions; and stakeholder input process. The plan is a guide for future aquatic invasive species management for the Bois Brule River. A copy of the revised comprehensive plan may be inspected prior to the hearing at the County Zoning office in the Douglas County Courthouse during normal business hours, or a https://www.douglascountywi.org/1251/Brule-River-AIS-Aquatic-Plant-Management. Ashley Vande Voort Douglas County Land Conservationist Public notice prior to May 14, 2023 (May 19, 2023) WNAXLP 224447