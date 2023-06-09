AMENDED ORDER TO RAZE AND REMOVE BUILDIN

AMENDED ORDER TO RAZE AND REMOVE BUILDING PURSUANT TO Wis. Stat. Sec. 66.0413 and Code of Ordinances, Village of Superior Sec. 153-1 VILLAGE OF SUPERJOR 6702 Ogden Avenue P.O. Box 3065 Superior, Wisconsin 54880 Recipients: William E. Quam, Jr. 6614 John Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Douglas County Clerk of Circuit Court 1313 Belknap Street, Room 309 Superior, WI 54880 Name and Return Address Lukas J. Saunders Torvinen, Jones, Routh & Saunders, S.C. 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 VS-182-00325-00 30 CK TO: Owners and Holders of Encumbrances of Record: 1. William E. Quam, Jr. 2. Douglas County Clerk of Circuit Court for the judgments pertaining to William E. Quam, Jr.: a. Judgment in favor of Douglas County Clerk of Circuit Court, in the amount of $655 .64, dated March 3, 2020, and docketed March 3, 2020, pursuant to Case No. 2018CM000451. b. Judgment in Favor of Douglas County Clerk of Circuit Court, in the amount of $230.26, dated February 11, 2020, docketed February 11, 2020, pursuant to Case No. 2019TR004908. c. Judgment in favor of Douglas County Clerk of Circuit Court, in the amount of $70.52, dated December 26, 2018, docketed December 26, 2018, pursuant to Case No. 2018TR002857. Re: Premises located at 6614 John Avenue, Superior, WI 54880 Tax I.D. # VS-182-00325-00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The North Half (N½) of Lot Twenty-four (24) and all Lots Twenty-five (25) and Twenty-six (26), Block Twenty-two (22), South Superior Central Division, in the Village of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin. An inspection of the residential garage located at the above address revealed an old, dilapidated, and out of repair building, and consequently, the building is dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary, and otherwise unfit for human occupancy. The conditions requiring the building to be razed and removed include, but are not limited to: 1. ROOF CONDITION - Marginal condition. - Garage shingles were at the end of their useful life. - Garage roof had holes in the North and South sides. - Garage roof had rotten roof rafters and wall top plates around the holes in the roof. Garage roof is dangerous and unsafe. 2. WALLS - Marginal condition. - East wall had some holes in the siding. - All walls had large amounts of owner’s items stacked up against them on the inside and outside. - Concrete block at the bottom of the wall was not level. - South and North walls were bowing out with large holes. Walls are dangerous and unsafe. - Middle garage support beam appeared to be poorly supported. Beam had large sags in between posts. 3. FIREWALL - NIA. 4. FLOOR CONDITION - Not visible due to high volume of owner’s items. 5. RAFTERS AND CEILING - Rafters were rotten and missing around holes in the roof. Ceiling and roof system are dangerous and unsafe. - Rafter supports were loose in attic. - Ceiling material was hanging down with animal nests visible. 6. ELECTRICAL - Electric supply to garage was not using a guide wire. Wire close to the ground between house and garage. Recommend removal by licensed electrician. - Extension cord appeared to be used to supply overhead power to another garage on the property. Extension cords are not to be used for permanent wiring and not to be used overhead without support. 7. EXTERIOR DOOR - Marginal condition. - Garage service door was in need of repair. 8. FIRE DOOR - NIA. 9. GARAGE DOOR CONDITION - Marginal condition. - Garage door was damaged. 10. GARAGE OPENER - NIA. 11. SAFETY BEAMS - NIA. The building to be razed also constitutes a violation of Village of Superior Code§ 295. It has been determined that the cost to repair the above-referenced building exceeds 50 percent of the assessed value of the improvements divided by the ratio of the assessed value to the recommended value as last published by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for the Village of Superior, that such repairs are presumed unreasonable. Therefore, I, John Wick, Village President. designated official, on behalf of the Village of Superior, pursuant to the authority or the Village Code of Ordinances, do hereby order you (William E. Quam, Jr. and anyone else claiming ownership or rights in the building upon the real estate) to secure from entry. raze. and remove the aforementioned garage together with all accessory structures and fixtures, and to restore the aforementioned premises to a dust-free and erosion—free condition within thirty (30) days after the service of this order upon you. pursuant to law. and should you fail or refuse to do so, the same will be razed, removed and restored to a dust-free and erosion-free condition by contract or arrangement with private persons or firms. and the costs thereof, plus additional contract administration charges, all of which constitute a lien on the real estate, may be assessed and collected as a special tax under the Village Code of Ordinances and applicable State law. The building must be maintained vacant and secure from entry until you have complied With this order. In the event you do 1101 maintain the building secure from unauthorized entry. this department will maintain the building secure and assess any cost against the real estate per Wis. Stat. Sec, 66.0413(1). Any use or occupancy will be a violation of Sec. 153-1 Village Cock or Ordinances, and any use or occupancy will be subject to prosecution. Section ATCP 134.09 (Wisconsin Department or Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection) prohibits the advertising for rent any premises which have been placarded and condemned for human habitation. Before the building may be razed and removed, appropriate permits must be obtained from the Village Office, which is located at 6702 Ogden Avenue, PO Box 3065. Superior, WI 54880. Before the building can be razed and removed, appropriate soil erosion control measures must he installed in accordance with the appropriate erosion control permit, which can be obtained from the Village Office at 6702 Ogden Avenue, PO Box 3065, Superior, WI 54880. For any additional information, phone the Village Clerk, Ms. Marsha Wick, at 715-392-8551 between the hours of 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. Per Village of Superior, /s/ John Wick President STATE OF WISCONSIN COUNTY OF DOUGLAS Personally came before me this 17th day of May, 2023, the above named John Wick, to me known to be the person who executed the foregoing instrument and acknowledge the same. /s/ Marsha K. Wick #168985 Notary Public, Douglas County, Wisconsin My Commission Expires: 7/10/2026 Wis. Stat. Sec. 66.0413 -Razing buildings. ( I)Authority and procedure. (h)Restraining order. A person affected by an order issued under par. (b) may within the time provided by s. 893.76 apply to the circuit court for an order restraining the building inspector or other designated officer from razing the building or forever he barred. The hearing shall be held within 20 days and shall be given preference. The court shall determine whether the raze order is reasonable. If the order is found reasonable the court shall dissolve the restraining order. If the order is found not reasonable the court shall continue the restraining order or modify it as the circumstances require. Costs are in the discretion of the court. If the court finds that the order is unreasonable, the building inspector or other designated office shall issue no other order under this subsection in regard to the same building until its condition is substantially changed. The remedies provided in this paragraph are exclusive remedies and anyone affected by an order issued under par. (b) is not entitled to recover any damages for the razing of the building. Wis. Stat, 893.76 -Order to repair or remove building 01· restore site; contesting. An application under s. 66.0413(j)(a) to a circuit court for an order restraining the inspector of buildings or other designated officer from razing and removing a building or part of a building and restoring a site to a dust-free and erosion-free condition shall be made within 30 days after service of the order issued under s. 66.0413 (1) (b) or be barred. Wisconsin Statute, ATCP 134.09- Prohibited practices. (1) Advertising of rental of condemned premises. No landlord may rent or advertise for rent any premises which have been placarded and condemned for human habitation, or on which a notice of intent to placard and condemn, or an order to raze, or to rehabilitate or raze, or any similar order has been received under state or local laws or ordinances, until and unless all repairs required to bring the property into compliance with the laws or ordinances have been completed. END of Order. THIS INSTRUMENT DRAFTED BY: LUKAS J. SAUNDERS TORVINEN, JONES & SAUNDERS, S.C. 823 BELKNAP STREET, SUITE 222 SUPERIOR, WI 54880 (June 9, 16, & 23, 2023) WNAXLP 231892