Alchohol Renewal Applicants

CITY OF SUPERIOR COMPLETE LIST OF ALCOHOL RENEWAL APPLICANTS The following hereby applies for renewal of a Class “A” Beer license for the license period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. ALDI Inc #98 4429 Tower Avenue Applicant Address: ALDI Inc. (Wisconsin) 4201 Bagley Ave Faribault, MN 55021 Dollar General Store #14302 216 Belknap Street Applicant Address: Dolgencorp, LLC 100 Mission Ridge Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Holiday Stationstore #111 2111 Tower Avenue Applicant Address: Indianhead Oil, LLC 4080 Jonathan Moore Pike Columbus, IN 47201 Holiday Stationstore #229 4827 E 2nd Street Applicant Address: Indianhead Oil, LLC 4080 Jonathan Moore Pike Columbus, IN 47201 I Mart WI0010 311 Belknap Street Applicant Address: Ameer Investment Inc. 15416 S 70th Ct Orland Park, IL 60462 I Mart WI0063 406 Belknap Street Applicant Address: Ameer Investment Inc. 15416 S 70th Ct Orland Park, IL 60462 Korner Store 3802 East 2nd Street Applicant Address: Korner Store #300 LLC 1331 Commonwealth Ave Duluth, MN 55808 Krist Food Mart #79 2821 East 2nd Street Applicant Address: Krist Oil Company, Inc. 303 Seldan Rd Iron River, MI 49935 Krist Food Mart #80 4204 East 2nd Street Applicant Address: Krist Oil Company, Inc. 303 Seldan Rd Iron River, MI 49935 Kwik Trip #135 6007 Tower Avenue Applicant Address: Kwik Trip, Inc. P O Box 2107 La Crosse, WI 54602 Kwik Trip #171 918 Belknap Street Applicant Address: Kwik Trip, Inc. P O Box 2107 La Crosse, WI 54602 Kwik Trip #189 623 Hammond Avenue Applicant Address: Kwik Trip, Inc. P O Box 2107 La Crosse, WI 54602 Kwik Trip #203 1419 Banks Avenue Applicant Address: Kwik Trip, Inc. P O Box 2107 La Crosse, WI 54602 Kwik Trip #222 3027 E 2nd Street Applicant Address: Kwik Trip, Inc. P O Box 2107 La Crosse, WI 54602 Kwik Trip #267 2128 E 2nd Street Applicant Address: Kwik Trip, Inc. P O Box 2107 La Crosse, WI 54602 Kwik Trip #864 2807 Tower Avenue Applicant Address: Kwik Trip, Inc. P O Box 2107 La Crosse, WI 54602 Super One Foods #530 1515 Oakes Avenue Applicant Address: Miner's, Incorporated 5065 Miller Trunk Hwy Hermantown, MN 55811 Super One Foods #577 2202 E 2nd Street Applicant Address: Miner's, Incorporated 5065 Miller Trunk Hwy Hermantown, MN 55811 Superior Meats 6301 Tower Avenue Applicant Address: South Superior Foods, Inc. 6301 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Walgreens #03064 2015 Tower Avenue Applicant Address: Walgreen Co. P O Box 901 Deerfield, IL 60015 Walmart #1447 3705 Tower Avenue Applicant Address: Wal-Mart Stores East, LP 702 SW 8th St Bentonville, AZ 72716