ADVERTISEMENT TO BID ADVERTISEMENT TO BI

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Contract: “Sanitary Sewer Flow Monitoring” Village of Oliver, Wisconsin Sealed Proposals will be received in the Office of the Village Clerk/Treasurer of the Village of Oliver, Village Hall, 2125 East State Street, Superior, Wisconsin, 54880 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2023 at which time they will be opened in the Village Board Room for Public Works Improvement Contract: “Sanitary Sewer Flow Monitoring” in accordance with the plans which are on file in the Village Clerk’s/Treasurer’s Office in the Village Hall. The work under this Contract includes providing and installing of 6(six) Sanitary Sewer Flow Meters (ISCO 2150 Flow Meters w/ 10M AV sensor, 2191 battery module, 8” Spring Rings or equivalent), and modem. Data hosting for a period of 4 months via a web-based browser will be required to allow for data collection and analysis with remote access via a web-based browser. Set-up on-site, start-up and training on meters, modems and web browser access is required. One day per removal/reinstallation of meters for a total of 3 days will be required. Confined space entry and installation is required. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“SLFRF”) state award number WI0479 awarded to Village of Oliver by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The project bidding documents are available at www.villageofoliver.org. The work shall be let in accordance with the following Sections of the Wisconsin Statutes. 1. Section 62.15 regarding public works construction. 2. Section 779.15 regarding lien on contractors. 3. Section 66.0901(2) regarding proof of responsibility. All proposers shall provide proof of responsibility on the form furnished by the Village Clerk/Treasurer or Village Engineer and it shall be filed with the Village Clerk/Treasurer or Village Engineer not less than five (5) days prior to the time set for opening of bids. Said proof of responsibility shall not be valid if filed prior to one year of the date of opening proposals. Sealed proposals shall be delivered or addressed to the Village Clerk/Treasurer, Village Hall, 2125 East State Street, Superior, Wisconsin, 54880. The Village of Oliver, Wisconsin reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any informalities in proposing. No proposals shall be withdrawn after the opening of proposals without the consent of the Village of Oliver, Wisconsin for a period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled time for closing proposals. All proposals must be submitted on the Bidder’s Proposal provided for that purpose and issued to the specific proposer by the Village Clerk/Treasurer or Village Engineer, he/she will execute and file the contract and a performance bond in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the total bid within ten (10) days after the award of the contract. Only the Proposal Pages, and any Addenda issued shall be submitted. Published by the authority of the Village Board of the Village of Oliver, Wisconsin. Advertised: July 28, 2023 and August 4, 2023 BY: Gary Abraham, Village President (July 28; Aug. 4, 2023) WNAXLP 244750