ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 23rd Avenue East Sa

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 23rd Avenue East Sanitary /Storm Reconstruction Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Public Works Department at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Room 204, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Friday, May 5, 2023, 2:00 PM Bid Project: The work under this contract shall consist of removing existing sanitary sewer and storm sewer piping and manholes, installation of approximately 300 LF of 8-inch PVC sanitary sewer and 20 LF of 18-inch storm sewer, two precast concrete manholes, reconnecting sanitary laterals, reconstruction of the alley including asphalt surface, and all other incidental items necessary to complete the work as shown on the plans and included in the proposal and contract. Also included is an alternate option of extended (full-length) alley reconstruction. Award of the alternate is at the discretion of the City of Superior ESD. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org) and the Wisconsin Builders Exchange (bxwi.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo Director of Public Works Steve Roberts Director of Environmental Service Division (ESD) (April 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 214807