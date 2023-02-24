Advertisement for Quotes GRAVEL EXTRACTI

Advertisement for Quotes GRAVEL EXTRACTION STOCKPILING-2023 Notice is hereby given by the Town of Wascott, Douglas County, WI, that it will receive Quotes for Gravel Extraction/Stockpiling of approximately 25,000 yards of gravel rock at the Buckley Island Pit located in the Town of Wascott. Quotes must be received by Noon, March 6, 2023. Awarding of quote will take place at the Regular Town Board Meeting of March 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Send quotes to Jeannette Atkinson, Clerk/Treasurer, PO Box 159, Wascott, WI 54890 Quote specs may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office or on the Town’s website at www.townofwascott.org. Jeannette Atkinson Clerk/Treasurer Town of Wascott (Feb. 17 & 24, 2023) 193268