ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE FOR A NETWORK BACK-UP AND IT SUPPORT SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR THE SUPERIOR HOUSING AUTHORITY, SUPERIOR WISCONSIN The Superior Housing Authority will be soliciting proposals for a Network Back-up and IT Support Services Agreement in the Administration Building owned by the Superior Housing Authority located at 1219 North 8th Street, Superior Wisconsin, 54880. Proposals will be received until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at which time they will be opened and evaluated. Proposals shall be received under the Superior Housing Authority’s Bidding Regulations and if mailed or delivered shall be addressed to Superior Housing Authority, 1219 North 8th Street, Superior Wisconsin, 54880-6699, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper with “Network Back-up and IT Support Services Agreement.” The Superior Housing Authority reserves the right to reject all proposals without explanation and to waive irregularities or to accept such qualifying bid as in the opinion of the Authority will be in the best interests of the Authority. Copies of invitation to bid will be furnished on request to any prospective proposer by contacting Rhonda Berg by phone at 715-718-8142 or via email: rhonda@superiorhousing.org. To schedule a pre-bid walk-thru, contact Rhonda prior to August 15, 2023. No representative of the Superior Housing Authority can alter or modify a written bid condition. SUPERIOR HOUSING AUTHORITY, Pam Benson, Executive Director (July 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 240995