ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Oulu Boul

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Oulu Boulevard Road and County Line Road Project Iron River, Wisconsin Sealed bids for the Town of Oulu Boulevard Road and County Line Road Project if mailed prior to bid opening will be received by the Town of Oulu, Attn: Diana Reijo, 71530 Hoover Line Rd, Iron River, WI, 54847. Bids can also be delivered to the Town Hall on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Town of Oulu will conduct an in person bid letting at 2525 W Colby Rd, Brule, WI on: Bid Opening: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 6:45 PM Bid Project: The Town of Oulu is seeking bids from qualified contractors to complete the work under this project. The work shall consist of blading and shaping shoulders and ditches, pulverizing and relaying the existing asphalt surface, spreading the pulverized material to full width, supplementing the pulverized surface with dense graded base (3/4”), and leaving the road in a drivable condition on the 0.9 mile stretch of Boulevard Rd and the 0.5 mile stretch of County Line Rd. All other items and incidental work necessary to complete the project scope as shown on the plans and specifications are included. All bids must be prepared on the forms provided for that purpose and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. The documents for bidding and addendums are available by request to: townofoulu@gmail.com or 715-372-4507. Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The Town of Oulu reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and to accept bids most advantageous to the Town of Oulu. (June 23, 30, 2023) WNAXLP 235705