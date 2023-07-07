1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Wade Bowl Park P

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Wade Bowl Park Pour-In-Place 1.1 Sealed Bids Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attention: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: 1.2 Bid Opening Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Bid Opening Time: 2:30 p.m. Bid Project: The City of Superior is requesting sealed bids from qualified contractors to perform approximately 4,360 square feet of pour-in-place (PIP) improvements to Wade Bowl Park, located at 1228 Clough Avenue, Superior, Wisconsin. Inclusive, all abilities pour-in-place fully ADA accessible surfacing is required. Removal and disposal of the existing PIP and subgrade prep is included in this work. Work to be completed by October 6, 2023. This project is funded through a CDBG grant. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), Northwest Regional Builders Exchange (nwrbx.com), and LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The bidder’s attention is called to the requirement of the Davis Bacon standards, to which the Contractor must adhere. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director (July 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 239193