1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Tower Avenue, Be

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Tower Avenue, Belknap Street and Bong Roundabout Landscape Maintenance Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attn: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:30 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin is seeking bids from qualified contractors to provide landscape maintenance for portions of Tower Avenue, Belknap Street, and the Bong Bridge Roundabout. Work is generally described as pruning, mulching, mowing, weeding and planting bed maintenance. The work areas include:  Tower Avenue Corridor - Belknap Street to North 3rd and side streets east and west to extents of improved streetscape. Area as indicated on map attached.  Belknap Street Corridor - Oakes Avenue to Hill Avenue and side streets north and south to extents of improved streetscape. Area as indicated on map attached.  Bong Bridge Entrance Roundabout – circle area at the center of the roundabout. Area as indicated on map attached to the RFP. Contract Terms: One year Contract for the period. There may be an option to extend it to a three-year contract after successful completion of the initial contract and at the discretion of the Contractor and the City of Superior. There will be a virtual pre-bid meeting May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com) and the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda M. Cadotte Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director (April 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 212932