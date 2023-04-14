1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Low Impact Desig

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Low Impact Design Improvements Woodstock Bay Project 1.1 Sealed Bids Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attention: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud as follows: 1.2 Bid Opening Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Bid Opening Time: 2:00 p.m. Bid Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin is requesting sealed bids from qualified contractors to perform construction activities at Woodstock Launch, located on Billings Park Drive in Superior, Wisconsin. The Woodstock Bay Boat Launch is a project aimed at redeveloping a piece of land along the St. Louis River into a place for the community to enjoy to the natural resource’s Superior has to offer. The low impact design for the boat launch will provide a roughly 15,000 sf of added bituminous pavement for an improved drive and parking lot with 19 parking spaces three of which can be utilized by a truck and trailer. A kayak/small boat launch will provide users with the opportunity to explore the waters of the river and new restroom, pavilion, floating dock, three new elevated lookout areas, and trail system will allow the community to use the Woodstock Bay Boat Launch area as a community gathering area. This project is partially funded by Wisconsin Coastal Management Program and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Anticipated substantial completion by May 1, 2024. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us) and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com) and the NWR Builders Exchange (nwrbx.com). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The bidder’s attention is called to the requirement of the Davis Bacon standards, to which the Contractor and SubContractors must adhere. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte, Director Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (April 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 211479