1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Lift Station 3 I

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Lift Station 3 Improvements Project Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Public Works Department at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attention: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023 Bid Opening Time: 2:00 p.m. Bid Project: Lift Station 3 Improvements All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (vannw@ci.superior.wi.us) and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org) and Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled on March 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm. The meeting is scheduled to be outdoors at the CSTP 6 site (Texas Avenue). Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is not mandatory but highly recommended. Meeting date/time may be adjusted based on weather. Any change to the meeting date/time will be disseminated via an addendum. Any Contract or Contracts awarded under this Advertisement to Bid are expected to be funded in part by a loan from the Wisconsin Clean Water Fund. Neither the United States EPA, the Wisconsin DNR, nor agencies or employees is or will be a party to this Advertisement to Bid or any resulting contract. Any contract(s) awarded under this Official Notice to Bidders must demonstrate positive efforts to utilize Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs). This procurement will be subject to regulations contained in NR 162.09(4). This project is being partially funded by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund which requires that all “iron and steel products” used for a project for the construction, alteration, maintenance, or repair of a public water system or treatment works are produced in the United States. “Iron and Steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, conduit, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. Contractors on the Project shall be required to comply with the minimum wages and labor standards, and conditions of employment to be observed, as determined by the Federal Davis-Bacon wage rates, under the Contract. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under contract. Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action requirements apply to this Project (E.O. 11246). The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. No Bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days after the scheduled opening of the bids without the consent of the City of Superior. The City of Superior encourages DBEs, including MBEs and WBEs, to submit bid proposals. Todd Janigo, Director of Public Works (March 3, 10 & 17, 2023) WNAXLP 199593