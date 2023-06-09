1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID City of Superior Seeking Bids for The Pickle Pond Grit Removal 1.1 Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Public Works Department at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 204. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows Virtual and Conference call-in attendance for bid opening will be available on Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 238 061 198 81 Passcode: uU8FaV Call In: 1-872-242-8028 Phone ID: 486 770 845 1.2 Bid Opening Date: Friday, June 23rd, 2023, Bid Opening Time: 2:00 p.m. Bid Project: Work under this contract shall consist of removing one (1) concrete manhole, approximately 15 LF of 60-inch Brick storm sewer pipe, approximately 23 LF of 60-inch Corrugated Metal Pipe (CMP), installing one (1) 6’x8’ concrete diversion structure, one (1) 8’x8’x30’ concrete grit chamber with baffles, 25 LF of 18-inch HDPE pipe, seven (7) precast manholes rises, site restoration including reinforced turf, and all incidental items necessary to complete the work as shown on the plans and included in the proposal and contract. Also included are two (2) asphalt trail paving and poured-in place sloped concrete floor in the grit chamber. Award of the alternate is at the discretion of the City of Superior ESD. This project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us) and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org) and Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com) and La Crosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The bidder’s attention is called to the requirement of the Davis Bacon standards, to which the Contractor and Subcontractors must adhere. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The bidder’s attention is called to the requirement of the SIX GOOD FAITH EFFORTS, pursuant to 40 CFR, Section 33.301, Subpart C. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo, Director of Public Works Steve Roberts, Director of Environmental Services (June 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 232086