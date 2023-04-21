1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID City of Superior Seeking Bids for The Hill Avenue Interceptor Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining Stinson to Kirk Rolson 1.1 Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Public Works Department at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices. 1.2 Bid Opening Date: Friday, May 12th, 2023, Bid Opening Time: 2:00 p.m. Bid Project: Work under this contract shall include joint grouting of 15-inch Re-Enforced Concrete Pipe (RCP), Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining of approximately 4,976 lineal feet of 15-inch RCP, sanitary structure rehabilitation alternatives of either Cured-In-Place Manhole (CIPM) lining or Epoxy Coating for 13 structures. This contact includes all necessary work to furnish and install joint grout, CIPP liner and structure rehabilitation, including mobilization, bypass pumping, cleaning of sewer pipes and structures, prior and post installation televising inspection, and documentation, and sealing of liners at sewer access structures. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance to the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us) and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org) and Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The bidder’s attention is called to the requirement of the Davis Bacon standards, to which the Contractor and Subcontractors must adhere. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo, Director of Public Works Steve Roberts, Director of Environmental Services (April 21 & 28; May 5, 2023) WNAXLP 214554