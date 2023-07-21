1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Carl Gullo Park Fence Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, ATTN: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 2:30 PM The City of Superior is requesting bids from qualified contractors to furnish and install approximately 554’ of black coated galvanized chain link fence around the tennis/basketball courts at Carl Gullo Park, located at 510 26th Ave East, Superior, WI 54880. Fence shall be: 120” high, 9 gauge, 2” mesh. 1-5/8” top rail, 3” end posts, 2-1/2” line posts. All fence posts to be driven to a minimum of 5’ depth through approximately 4” of asphalt with a gravel base. No wind screen is required. Fence should have a top, middle, and bottom pipe rail. No gates are planned at this time; only the four 5’ openings. In addition to the fence installation the contractor is to furnish and install two 3” by 12’ schedule 40 tennis net pipe driven 8’ below grade and two 5” by 12’ schedule 80 basketball sleeve pipe driven 8’ below grade. The asphalt surface is not currently in place and will be installed by the City of Superior prior to the fence installation. All work is to be completed by October 31, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com, at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), Northwest Regional Builders Exchange (nwrbx.com), and LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director (July 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 242154