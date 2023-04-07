1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID C. Reiss Dock CI

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID C. Reiss Dock CITY OF SUPERIOR SEEKING BIDS FOR THE 1.1 Sealed Bids Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attention: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices. 1.2 Bid Opening Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Bid Opening Time: 2:00 p.m. Bid Project: The proposed “C. Reiss Dock” is a development adjacent to the Saint Louis Estuary in Superior, WI. The purpose of the project is to redevelop an abandoned and contaminated industrial shipping and receiving dock in the Port of Superior to provide waterfront, rail, and site improvements and restore its navigational use. The project will involve dredging contaminated sediment from the existing slip (work by others) and dispersing material within the Site area, containing this material within proposed berms to be capped per WDNR and USACE regulatory requirements. In addition to the earth moving and capping work, the site improvements include repairing the existing dock wall, construction of a rail line, office building, maintenance garage, parking lot, and necessary access roads and utilities for Site operation. The Project will also consist of several permanent stormwater BMPs, including a wet pond with forebay, grassed swales, and designated dewatering areas to achieve post construction performance standards for water quality, as well as provide a functional draining site to accommodate the future site’s function. This project is funded by a Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grant from the US Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) and the Wisconsin Harbor Assistance Program (HAP). All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Bidding documents may be obtained at: https://media.superiordcgis.org/ftp/Superior/RFP/C%20Reiss%20Project/ or at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com) and www.DemandStar.com. A pre-bid meeting will be held April 11, 2023, at 10:00AM at the City of Superior, 1316 14th Ave, Superior, WI, Room 270. Virtual information listed in Section 2.15. Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The bidder’s attention is called to the requirement of the Davis Bacon standards, to which the Contractor and SubContractors must adhere. The City of Superior, in accordance with the provisions of the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. This project is subject to Build America, Buy America Act, Pub. L. No. 117-58, div. G, IX, subtitle A, 135 Stat. 426, 1298 (2021) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Memorandum M-22-11, “Initial Implementation Guidance on Application of Buy America Preference in Federal Financial Assistance Programs for Infrastructure.” The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Jason Serck, Planning and Port Director (March 24 & 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 206396