1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Barkers Island M

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Barker’s Island Marina Dock Rehabilitation Phase IV Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Attn: Contract Analyst, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin, is requesting bids from qualified contractors for the Barker’s Island Marina Dock Rehabilitation Phase IV project. The marina is located at 250 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. The project will consist of renovating and upgrading six docks. The work generally consists of replacing the existing decking and skirt boards, upgrading the electrical and plumbing systems, and installing dock boxes. This work will begin after the 2023 boating season has ended and must be completed by April 15, 2024. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), Northwest Regional Builders Exchange (nwrbx.com), and LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte Director of Parks, Recreation & Forestry (Aug. 18 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP 250377