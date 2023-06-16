1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Barkers Island M

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Barker’s Island Marina Boiler Replacement Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, ATTN: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior is requesting sealed bids from qualified contractors for work at the Barker’s Island Marina Shop Building. The work consists of the HVAC work as shown on the drawings as specified. This building is located at 250 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. Project is to be completed by October 31, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com), Northwest Regional Builders Exchange (nwrbx.com), and LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Linda Cadotte Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director (June 16 & 23, 2023) WNAXLP 234209