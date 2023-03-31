1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Bardon Avenue Mi

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Bardon Avenue Mill and Resurface Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Attn: Contract Analyst, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior, Wisconsin is requesting sealed bids from qualified contractors to mill and resurface Bardon Avenue, from Woodlawn Road to 24th Avenue, according to plans and specifications. The work will consist of removing asphaltic surface milling and HMA pavement. Project shall start no earlier than June 1, 2023 and start no later than August 26, 2023. Final completion shall be within 15 days of start of project. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com), the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com) and the Lacrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo Director of Public Works (March 24 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 206330