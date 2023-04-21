1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 28th Street Trai

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 28th Street Trail and Landscaping Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Attn: Contract Analyst, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: May 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior is seeking bids from qualified contractors to complete the 28th Street Trail and Landscaping project. The work is generally described as removals, base aggregate dense, excavation common, asphaltic surface, concrete curb and gutter, erosion control, restoration, landscaping, signing, and pavement marking as detailed in the plans and specifications. This project is to be completed by September 1, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be obtained at the City of Superior, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com) and LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo Director of Public Works (April 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 215186