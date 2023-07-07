1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 2023 Intermediat

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 2023 Intermediate Landfill Cover Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, Attn: Contract Analyst, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices as follows: Bid Opening: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 3:00 PM Bid Project: The City of Superior is seeking bids from qualified contractors to furnish and spread cover soil and seeding on approximately 7 acres of outer slopes at the city owned landfill. The landfill is located at 15 Moccasin Mike Rd, Superior, Wisconsin. Project to be completed by October 1, 2023. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us), the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.com) and the Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com). The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of its proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Darienne McNamara Environmental Regulatory Manager (July 7, 14, 2023) WNAXLP 239191