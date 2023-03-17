1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 2023 CDBG AND CI

1. ADVERTISEMENT TO BID 2023 CDBG AND CIP SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT PROJECT 1.1 Sealed Bids Sealed bids will be received by the City of Superior, at 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Attention: Contract Analyst, Superior, WI 54880. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the City offices. 1.2 Bid Opening Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Bid Opening Time: 1:00 p.m. Bid Project: Replacement, construction and repair of concrete sidewalks including curb and gutter, concrete driveways, culvert piping, concrete and asphalt sawing, base aggregate dense ¾”, inlet protection, asphalt patching, concrete pedestrian ramps with ramp detectable warning field, topsoil and seeding, and all incidental items necessary to complete the work as specified. Project is to be completed by Thursday, August 31, 2023. This project is partially funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), by the City of Superior Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and by City of Superior Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program. All bids must be prepared on the form provided and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder. Specifications may be obtained through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Bidding documents may be viewed at the Public Works Office, Government Center, 1316 North 14th Street - 2nd Floor, Superior, Wisconsin (darwinj@ci.superior.wi.us) and at the Minnesota Builders Exchange (mbex.org), Builders Exchange of Wisconsin (bxwi.com) and LaCrosse Builders Exchange (laxbx.com). Bid security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The contractor shall submit a list of its subcontractors as a part of the proposal, which list shall not be added to or altered without the written consent of the City of Superior, and as specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes. The bidder’s attention is called to the requirement of the Davis Bacon standards, to which the Contractor and SubContractors must adhere. The City of Superior encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses. The City of Superior reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities, or to accept such bids, as in the opinion of the City, will be in its best interests. Todd Janigo, Director of Public Works (March 17 & 24, 2023) WNAXLP 203811